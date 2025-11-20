Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast ignite with soul-stirring new rock anthem “Everything I Need” prior to December Wolverhampton date

With a voice that can shake rafters and heal hearts in the same breath, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast return with “Everything I Need”, a sweeping rock anthem inspired by the unbreakable spirit of the UK live-music community. It’s a song that captures the fire of connection, the resilience of live music, and the wild electricity that only happens at concerts.

Over rolling organ tones and iconic guitar riffs, Krisko’s vocals soar like a storm at sunrise.

Equal parts defiant and devotional, her voice, often compared to the emotional gravity of Beth Hart and the raw magnetism of Grace Potter, cuts straight to the bone as she belts the refrain: “You got everything I need / If the sun don’t come tomorrow / There’s no need for sorrow.”

It’s a reminder that even when the lights fade, what endures is the human connection that makes rock & roll worth fighting for.

“‘Everything I Need’ came from the nights on tour in the UK last year where the audience became the heartbeat of the room,” says Krisko. “Those shows reminded me that no matter how far from home I am, music always finds a way to make us family.”

Guitarist and producer Aaron Austin builds the track like a cathedral, layering lush harmonies, vintage-tube warmth, and the kind of slow-burning tension that feels almost cinematic. The result is an anthem that lands somewhere between Southern soul, classic rock revival, and spiritual catharsis. "Everything I Need" is a testament to the band’s evolution as one of the most dynamic acts in modern roots rock.

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast. Photo Credit: Anna Haas

“Everything I Need’ will be released on Friday 21st November 2025 on your chosen streaming/download platform.

“Everything I Need” is just one piece of what’s to come from Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast’s highly anticipated full-length album Heirloom, arriving early 2026. The record is a sweeping collection of songs that bridge raw rock & roll energy with soul-stirring ballads, carrying forward the band’s reputation for powerful live performances while diving deeper into themes of love, loss, resilience, and legacy. Heirloom represents the band at their most honest and expansive, a body of work crafted to be treasured for years to come.

This December, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast will release Keepsake as a limited-edition EP, featuring the first six tracks off the full-length album, available exclusively at their UK tour dates. The EP serves as both a collector's item and the opening chapter of the band’s forthcoming full-length album Heirloom. As the band explains, every Heirloom begins as a Keepsake, making this release a symbolic bridge.

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast have built their reputation on the road with electrifying performances across the US and UK. Hailed by Rolling Stone as “the best-kept vocal secret of the Southeast,” the band continues the raw, unfiltered energy of American rock & roll, carrying forward a tradition that stretches from Muscle Shoals to Macon. Perfect for fans of Beth Hart, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Samantha Fish, and Marcus King, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast delivers both the fire of rock and the soul of timeless storytelling.

“Everything I Need” follows on from the previous single releases ‘Hello My Dear’, ‘Let It Ride and ‘Heart Of Gold’ all of which have received extensive radio airplay on various stations across the UK including Planet Rock, Puritans Radio, KTCR FM, WCRFM, Blues Radio UK, Get Ready To Rock Radio, Bishop FM and more.