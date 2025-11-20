Bringing the flag home: A Christmas journey from Shropshire to Ukraine

Our destination was Okhtyrka, a town in eastern Ukraine near the front lines of a relentless war. Our mission was twofold: to return a symbolic Ukrainian flag, originally gifted to us by Okhtyrka’s residents in gratitude for previous aid, and to deliver Christmas presents and essential supplies to children and families whose lives had been upended by conflict.

230 Christmas shoe boxes for orphanage in Ukraine

Community Spirit in Action

The flag we carried had become a powerful symbol. Covered in hundreds of messages from people across Shropshire, it represented a bridge between our communities. Alongside it, we transported over 230 shoeboxes brimming with gifts and necessities for orphans, child refugees, and other young victims of war. The outpouring of support from our local area—and beyond—was overwhelming. Contributions came from all corners, coordinated by local organizations and businesses, a testament to the compassion and generosity of so many.

The Sumy region

The Long Road East

We began our journey on November 7, driving across the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, and Poland—covering a thousand miles in just one day. The Polish-Ukrainian border presented our first major challenge: new controls and a customs system failure, likely linked to the ongoing conflict, left us stranded in “no man’s land” for six hours. Thanks to Paul’s experience and connections, we eventually cleared customs and pressed on.

Witnessing Resilience in Ukraine

Flag being returned to the towns Mayor

Crossing into Ukraine, I felt a renewed sense of purpose. In Lviv, a city spared much of the destruction seen in the east, we witnessed both resilience and grief—most poignantly during a soldier’s funeral procession. We volunteered at a local center, helping to make camouflage nets for frontline troops, and saw firsthand the community’s determination to support those defending their country.

In Kyiv, we stayed in a newly built veterans’ village, funded by a local businessman for those severely injured in the war. Conversations with veterans brought home the deep physical and psychological scars borne by Ukrainian soldiers. Yet, even amid hardship, the generosity of the Ukrainian people shone through in their hospitality and willingness to share what little they had.

Okhtyrka: Delivering Aid and Building Bonds

Presents safely in storage wating for the orphans

Arriving in Okhtyrka, we were warmly welcomed by Andrew, the local priest, and his family. The town endures frequent power outages and the constant threat of airstrikes—a daily reality for its residents. We delivered the shoeboxes to the church, where they would be distributed to orphans, children with disabilities, and the children of injured veterans.

Meeting the mayor—who also serves as the town’s hospital surgeon—we discussed future cooperation between our communities. He plans to display the signed flag in the town museum after the war, a lasting symbol of our shared commitment. Encounters with war widows and a recently released prisoner of war underscored the resilience and determination of Okhtyrka’s people.

Connecting with the Next Generation

English lesson for year 11 kids in Ukraine

At a local school, we taught English and engaged with students eager to connect, despite their personal losses. One student, whose father had been killed in the war, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support from Shropshire. The school itself had been rebuilt with underground bunkers to protect children during air raids, and older students were receiving weapons training in preparation for possible future attacks.

A visit to the military barracks—the site of a deadly attack—and a walk through Okhtyrka’s main street, where thriving businesses stand alongside bombed-out buildings, brought home both the devastation and the perseverance of the town’s residents.

Reflections on the Journey Home

Camouflage net making

On our return journey, Andrew drove us to Kyiv, where the contrast between the bustling city and the ever-present realities of war was stark. We saw ambulances preparing to receive wounded soldiers, a sobering reminder of the ongoing conflict. We reflected on the hardships Ukrainians continue to face: frequent air raids, power outages, and the psychological toll of war. Yet, the spirit of unity and determination among the people remains unbroken.

Shortly after we left, Kyiv came under attack again, reinforcing the urgency and importance of continued support. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to our mission, especially Paul, whose dedication and compassion were central to our success.

Bringing the flag home to Okhtyrka on November 11—Remembrance Day in the UK—was deeply symbolic. It reminded me of a childhood memory: a church inscription that read, “The evening brings all home.” As I left Ukraine, which had come to feel like a second home, I was filled with mixed emotions. But above all, I am committed to continuing our support for Okhtyrka and encourage others to join us in this vital effort.

A blown bridge

If you can please support us visit: facebook.com/StrettonsUkraineReliefEffort