Training and jobs initiative expands opportunities for young people

The Jobs Growth Wales+ programme at Coleg Cambria has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 months.

Led by Curriculum Directors David Garratt and Claire Howells, the scheme has seen a significant rise in participation, growing from 70 learners in 2024 to more than 100 this year.

Designed for young people aged 16–19 living in Wales, Jobs Growth Wales+ gives learners the chance to gain valuable skills, experience, and qualifications, while supporting local businesses through “meaningful work placements”.

The growth builds on the success of last year’s post-pandemic relaunch, with Cambria now focused on widening opportunities across the region in key industries such as hair and beauty, engineering, and construction, as well as strengthening links with smaller firms and community organisations operating along the Welsh–English border.

“It’s been a fantastic year of progress for Jobs Growth Wales+,” said David.

“We’ve seen not only a rise in learner numbers but also in the enthusiasm of local employers who recognise how valuable these placements can be for both parties. The programme helps young people gain real-world experience while giving businesses extra resource, creativity, and support.”

The college says the appeal of the programme lies in its flexibility and its focus on vocational, hands-on learning.

JGW+ learners have been busy on community projects

Participants benefit from a weekly training allowance of up to £42–£60, depending on their individual learning and development plan, and many progress into full-time roles or apprenticeships – earning at least the National Minimum Wage once employed.

Claire added: “We are seeing learners thrive in environments ranging from building sites and legal firms to beauty salons and painting and decorating projects.

“It’s not just about classroom learning – they’re gaining confidence, skills, and a real sense of purpose through practical experience.

“We want to hear from employers of all sizes, from sole traders to large organisations. Whether you can offer a short placement or a longer-term role, it all makes a huge difference.”

Jobs Growth Wales+ is part of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, aimed at helping young people across Wales reach their potential.

Cambria’s teams in Deeside and Wrexham have also strengthened links with local community projects – painting facilities at Plas Kynaston Bowling Club, and maintenance, repairs and landscaping at Ty Mawr Country Park – offering valuable real-world learning experiences.

“We’ve seen first-hand how these experiences help learners grow,” added both.

“And employers tell us that the enthusiasm and work ethic of young people on the programme often exceeds expectations. We’re urging more businesses – large and small – to get in touch and see how they can get involved.”

With new partnerships forming and a wider range of industries represented, the college aims to make the programme even more accessible in 2026 and beyond.