Preview: The Ghost Inside heading to KK's Steel Mill

We are in for a more direct, intense experience than at a huge arena. The Ghost Inside are known for high-energy metalcore with melodic hooks, heavy breakdowns, and emotional lyrics. Tracks like “Engine 45”, “Avalanche”, “Aftermath”, “Wash It Away”, “Pressure Point”. Given the reputation KK’s Steel Mill has grown over the last few years as one of the best live venues in the UK, it’s no surprise The Ghost Inside have chosen here to play this gig.

Since the support act is Hell Can Wait (hardcore punk), the evening will start with raw energy and likely build to a full-on pit by the headliners.

This is going to be a special one.

To secure your tickets for this incredible night go to kkssteelmill.co.uk as this is sure to sell out

