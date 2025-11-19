InstaVolt restores Shrewsbury charging site thanks to new anti-theft technology

The Shrewsbury site has been prioritised as part of a wider security rollout, with the company fast-tracking upgrades including CableGuard™ protective sleeves to prevent future disruption.

In addition, 24/7 monitored CCTV as well as live GPS tracking on cables have also been introduced to the InstaVolt network in partnership with Trackit247. This technology enables real-time monitoring of any suspicious activity, while CableGuard™ adds a physical barrier and deploys forensic marking if tampered with. The live GPS devices send location updates every three seconds - if cables are moved from their designated area, instant alerts are triggered to InstaVolt’s security control centre.

“We know how frustrating it is for local drivers when chargers are out of action and we’ve made Welshpool Road a priority,” said Delvin Lane, InstaVolt CEO. “The site is back up and running with significantly enhanced protection. We’re sending a clear message that we’re taking this seriously and investing in solutions to keep our network reliable for the community.”

Cable theft has become an increasing issue for charging networks, with stolen cables having little scrap value but causing disruption to EV drivers and costly downtime for operators. InstaVolt typically restores affected chargers to operation within 24 hours, but the new security measures are designed to prevent incidents from occurring in the first place.

For more information about InstaVolt, visit www.InstaVolt.co.uk.