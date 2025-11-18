Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'My computer had been telling me for several days that a disaster was about to happen...'

‘At the next junction turn left’. This time the voice seemed more insistent. I was irritated I do not need instructions on how to find my way around a shop. But soon I realised that the voice was coming from my pocket. It seemed to get louder and at the fish counter queue people started looking at me. Hastily I felt in my pocket. My sat nav was giving me the directions home. I did not know how to stop it. What should I do?

Go out of the shop without my purchases or stick it out and pretend the voice was nothing to do with me? I stuck it out.

I am used to following instructions from my mobile or little connected pods at home, but are we getting too many warnings of bad weather? If you get extreme weather, then it is important to know but my computer had been telling me for several days that a disaster was about to happen and the little pod is urgently flashing yellow.

As I was rushing out of the shop with my mobile insisting I turn left I saw someone hesitating. She was old like me and was not keen to be on her way.

“The weather is such a worry these days.”

Well maybe it is worse, but all my life I have simply looked out of the window to see the weather and decided to wear a coat or take a brolly.

Vicky Turrell

My new glasses have arrived with a more up to date lens prescription so they will be very useful when looking out for the weather. This was an exciting time for me on the beauty front as well and I went to the optician as soon as I could. But I have to say that I was disappointed when I put the glasses on. They did not look as bright and snazzy as I thought they would. I had chosen purple to brighten my face and the stylist assured me they were fashionable. I stared in the mirror and saw my face, it was still the same old me.

Not one person has said anything not even to comment that there is something different about me. Mr T noticed of course but perhaps that was mainly because our bank balance has gone down.

On the positive side, I am very pleased with the new lenses and my right eye can see as well as my left eye now. I do not need the sat nav to direct me around the supermarket.