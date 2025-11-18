Cambrian Heritage Railways' Santa Services

Cambrian Heritage Railways are proud to announce the arrival of 'No 32 Gothenburg' which is on hire to us from East Lancashire Railway for our Santa and Mince Pie Special Services.

Gothenburg will make its CHR debut during our upcoming Santa Steam Services which start on Saturday 29th November.

Santa Services will be starting on Saturday 29th November and will operate every weekend until Sunday 21st December.

32 Gothenburg at Oswestry Station

Chairman Robert Williams was quoted as saying 'We are looking forward to our festive Santa Season starting in just over 10 days time - we can't wait to greet everyone as they come to visit Santa on his special train'

Please note over the 29th & 30th November dates our 'Early Bird' prices are in place where the price for a Family of 4 (2a/2c) is just £40...

Trains will leave Oswestry Station at 1000, 1130, 1300, 1430 & 1545 on all dates.

Please visit our website for more details & to book your space.

https://cambrianrailways.com/santa-train/

Booking will be essential. We look forward to seeing you