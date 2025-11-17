Sign up for courses at college open day

The college's new campus at the City Learning Quarter (CLQ), in Wolverhampton city centre, and the Wellington Road campus, in Bilston, will be open from 10am to 2pm for people to talk to tutors about full-time and part-time courses, higher education qualifications and apprenticeships with local employers.

Visitors to the CLQ campus can find out about A levels in a range of subjects, as well as vocational courses in art, design, business and management, catering and hospitality, computing and digital, creative media, games design and e-sports, hair and beauty, health and social care, music technology, performing arts, photography and science.

Those attending the Wellington Road campus can get information on courses in automotive, bakery, childcare and early years, construction, engineering, sport, travel and tourism, and uniformed public services.

City of Wolverhampton College is holding an open day on Saturday, 22 November, 10am-2pm

As well as speaking to tutors, attendees can see the college's industry-standard training facilities, take part in practical activities relating to the subject they are interested in studying, and apply for their chosen course while at the event.

Members of the community keen to see inside the CLQ building are also welcome to attend the open day and have a tour of the new site.

To book a place at the open day go to wolvcoll.ac.uk/college_events/open-events-2025-26/

For details of all courses and apprenticeships offered by the college go to wolvcoll.ac.uk