Santa's coming to Shrewsbury to turn on the Christmas lights - here's when

Santa and his brand new sleigh will be visiting Pride Hill in Shrewsbury for the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights this Wednesday (November 19).

The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club sleigh will be located at the bottom of Pride Hill close to The Square where the lights switch-on will take place.

Santa will be in town from 5.00pm-8.00pm and is looking forward to meeting lots of excited children amongst the many expected visitors.