No dog left dining alone this Christmas: Birmingham Dogs Home launches festive feast appeal

The charity, which cares for over 2,000 stray and abandoned dogs every year, has launched its first-ever “Festive Feast”, a heartwarming new event giving homeless dogs the chance to share a special Christmas meal together at the shelter.

The initiative, created as part of its annual Christmas appeal and in partnership with Birmingham-based marketing agency Leopard Co, aims to make sure no dog eats alone this Christmas, while raising vital funds to help keep the charity’s kennels open through the winter months.

Rachel Frost, Events & Community Fundraising Manager at Birmingham Dogs Home, said: “We always try to make Christmas special for our residents, and hosting a festive feast is something we’ve dreamed about for years.

“It’s a way for us to give every dog in our care a moment of joy and belonging, and we’re inviting the public to help make it happen. For just £5, you can give a rescue dog the gift of Christmas dinner.”

Running alongside the charity’s seasonal fundraising events — including a Christmas Jumper Day, Boxing Day Walk, and community quizzes and craft fayres — the Festive Feast campaign hopes to raise awareness of the £6,000 a day it costs to keep Birmingham Dogs Home running.

The Feast itself will take place in December at Birmingham Dogs Home’s rescue centre, where residents will enjoy a nutritious, dog-friendly Christmas dinner, complete with festive decorations and treats.

Rachel added: “We’re passionate that no dog should eat alone at Christmas – or ever! – and this is a wonderful way to help give our resident dogs a delicious and social festive activity. This campaign is about celebrating that connection, and giving our residents - no matter their past - a moment of warmth, companionship and care this Christmas.”

To learn more about how you can support Birmingham Dogs Home and donate to help make a dog’s Christmas extra special this year, visit: birminghamdogshome.org.uk/xmas-2025/