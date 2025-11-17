Join the Rotary Across Wales Walk and stride for charity

Entries will shortly open for this annual event which takes place on Saturday, June 20, 2026. The event is jointly organised by the Rotary Clubs of Llanidloes, Machynlleth and Newtown, starting at Machynlleth and finishing at Montgomery.

Shorter sections are available such as 30 miles, starting at Staylittle. The Aberhafesp to Montgomery section is 15 miles, Newtown to Montgomery 11 miles and the shortest section is starts at Abermule and involves 6 miles.

This is a great opportunity to get fit, explore the beautiful scenery of Mid Wales or to raise money for you favourite charity – every year the walkers raise at least £20,000 for their favourite good causes.

It will soon be time to start training! Entries open on December 1.

For details see our website: rotaryacrosswaleswalk.org