Engineers help to shape Telford College curriculum

The meeting, held at the college’s Wellington campus, was a chance for companies to contribute towards the future curriculum for engineering courses, helping to meet their specific needs.

Among the businesses represented at the latest session were RBSL, Muller, Kraft Heinz, Aga Rangemaster, Hoshizaki Europe, Pickstock, i2r Packaging, Keysight Technologies, plus the NHS and Jobcentre Plus.

The engineering hub was formed in 2021 to allow employers to share insights, identify emerging skills, and help shape the future of education by bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.

The college team explained how the course offering had already evolved on the back of previous consultation with employers, including the introduction of level two engineering and level four lead engineering qualifications – plus apprenticeship and employer-led short courses to meet skills needs for their workforce.

Jade Richards, engineering and aviation learner manager, invited delegates to raise any other topical issues – and several businesses pointed to a skills gap for well qualified electrical engineers with good fault-finding skills.

Engineering employers at the latest Telford College hub meeting. Picture: Telford College

She said the college was working hard to ensure that students were ‘work-ready’ and was looking to expand the number of guest speaker visits, and opportunities for work experience, to further strengthen links between the classroom and the workplace.

The Telford College team also agreed, on the back of the discussions, to set up a series of one-day mentoring and coaching courses for staff who have the task of looking after students during apprenticeships and placements.

Beckie Bosworth, director of apprenticeships and employer engagement, said: “This was another really valuable and constructive session.

“For employers, it’s a chance for them to influence the next generation of engineers and build relationships with future recruits. For Telford College, it’s about ensuring that innovation in the classroom mirrors innovation in the workplace.”

For more details on the engineering employer skills hub, or the college’s other partnership opportunities with businesses, email apprenticeships@telfordcollege.ac.uk.