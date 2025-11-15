The Swaps to play Groundhog Blues Club Season 3 finale

In memory of Tony McPhee, Groundhog Blues Club CIC aim to present the best UK blues artists to a growing enthusiastic audience in Wellington.

Finalists in the 2025 UK Blues Awards, The Swaps are Beth Brooks (vocals), James Knight (guitar and vocals), and Adam Phillips (guitar and vocals). They have been honing their blend of blues, soul and folk for many years in different line-ups but have recently found the real magic (and national recognition) as an acoustic trio.

The Swaps build most of their music around Beth’s jaw-dropping vocals and the instinctive guitar interplay between James and Adam.The dynamics and variety of textures they achieve with only two instruments and three voices is astonishing. All three are songwriters, which perhaps explains the variety and exceptional quality of their material.

The Swaps at UK blues awards