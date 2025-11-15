Rent to Own celebration marks new chapter in affordable homeownership for Shrewsbury families

Who are Cornovii Developments Ltd?

Cornovii Developments Ltd is a housing developer wholly owned by Shropshire Council. Its mission is to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes across Shropshire, offering a range of tenures including homes for sale, private rent, shared ownership, and Rent to Own. Cornovii combines public sector values with commercial flexibility, ensuring homes are sustainable, well-designed, and connected to local communities.

What is Rent to Own?

Rent to Own is an innovative scheme designed to help first-time buyers and local families move into a home now while working towards ownership. Through Cornovii’s partnership with Kettel Homes, customers can:

Move in with a low upfront deposit (as little as 1%).

Rent for a fixed term (typically three years) at an agreed price.

Save towards a 10% deposit during the rental period.

Buy the home at a pre-agreed price, providing certainty in a fluctuating market.

(Left-Right - Trevor Stunden, CEO & Founding Partner of Kettel Homes, Julia Buckley MP for Shrewsbury, Gemma Cornovii Developments Ltd Customer, Darren Cornovii Developments Customer)

If customers decide not to buy, their initial deposit is refunded, and they keep any savings accrued. This model offers flexibility, security, and a clear pathway to homeownership for those who might otherwise be locked out of the market.

The event welcomed key partners, guests, and new customers who have recently moved into private sale homes and rent-to-own properties, including Julia Buckley MP, James Owen Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure at Shropshire Council, Jeremy Blandford Deputy Portfolio Holder at Shropshire Council, colleagues from Cornovii Developments led by Managing Director Harpreet Rayet, as well as Trevor Stunden, CEO & Founding Partner of Kettel Homes, and Milan Pavlovic, Founding Partner.

Guests enjoyed speeches, property tours, and the chance to meet customers benefiting from Rent to Own. The scheme allows residents to rent their home at an affordable rate while saving towards a deposit, with the option to buy later—making homeownership more accessible for local families.

Gemma, one of the first Rent to Own customers at Charles’ View, said: "It’s been amazing since we moved in – it’s given us security and a real sense of hope for the future."

James Owen, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Leisure, said: "This scheme is a brilliant example of how we can unlock opportunity for local people. It’s about giving families the chance to build a future in a home they love, in a community they belong to."

Trevor Stunden, CEO & Founding Partner of Kettel Homes, said: “This partnership shows what is possible when the public and private sectors work together to open the door to homeownership for local residents and key workers. Through the Rent to Own programme, we are helping families who have long been locked out of the market take real steps towards owning their own home.”

Julia Buckley MP, added: "It’s inspiring to see such a collaborative effort delivering real change. These homes represent hope and progress for Shrewsbury families."