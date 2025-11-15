Foundation Gala Dinner salutes inspirational winners

The work of the Foundation was showcased in front of a packed audience of players, club management, local dignitaries and special guests – with the crowning of eight inspirational award-winners who attend projects or have worked closely with the club’s official charity.

Presented by Foundation ambassadors Mark Rhodes and Amber Sandhu, the evening also featured the announcement that Steve Bull and John Richards are to join their fellow Vice-President Robert Plant in becoming honorary patrons of the charity.

The biggest Gala Dinner yet followed the launch of the Foundation’s new five-year strategy at the same venue back in August, when the charity’s aims and objectives were outlined from now until 2030.

Spirit of Wolves winner Daisy Hackney pictured with Wolves Foundation honorary patrons Steve Bull and John Richards, and players from the first team. Picture: Wolves Foundation

“Our annual dinner was another incredible evening, offering the chance to raise awareness of the range of projects delivered by Wolves Foundation, and also celebrate personal successes and share the stories of some very special people,” said Director of the Foundation, Will Clowes.

“We were able to once again showcase how our role at the club enables our staff to reach out and support people, sometimes in simple and thoughtful ways, but also often in a deep and more complex manner.

“Working with partners, many of whom were with us in the room, we continue to tackle some of society’s biggest challenges that impact our communities, all with the single intention of finding better outcomes for the people that we support.

Beverley Knight pictured with Outstanding Achievement award winner Pooja Kanda OBE. Picture: Wolves Foundation

“It was fantastic to see so many guests in the room, including from both the men’s and women’s playing staff, alongside the many organisations and funders whose investment underpins our impact across the community.

“There was a very special atmosphere and it was one of those nights which shows the power of collaboration, and what can be achieved by working together for the good of the city.”

Players from the men’s team in attendance comprised Toti Gomes, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Marshall Munetsi, Fer Lopez and David Muller Wolfe while women’s team manager Dan McNamara was joined by Anna Morphet – also a Foundation ambassador – Katie Johnson and Beth Merrick.

Wolves players enjoying a game of Heads & Tails at the Gala Dinner. Picture: Wolves Foundation

Other Foundation ambassadors Karl Henry, Suzi Perry, Anna Price, Johnny Phillips, Jacqui Oatley and S-X were also present, along with soul singing superstar Beverley Knight.

Funders in attendance included the Premier League, the PFA and City of Wolverhampton Council, with the Mayor, Councillor Craig Collingswood, and Leader of the Council, Councillor Stephen Simkins, also among the guests.

Musical entertainment was provided by Sofie Anne and Emma Sax.

Wolves Women players Anna Morphet, Beth Merrick and Katie Johnson with manager Dan McNamara. Picture: Wolves Foundation

Congratulations to all the award winners, who are detailed below.

Young Achiever: Ayla

Ayla is a young superstar who has been diagnosed with leukaemia three times, and also suffered a brain injury due to infection. But she has maintained an incredibly positive spirit throughout, and has benefitted from the Wolf Wise mentoring programme delivered by the Foundation thanks to funding from Children In Need.

Ian Millard Award for Educational Achievement: Amber Pilsbury

Named in honour of former Wolves Foundation trustee Ian Millard, the award for educational achievement went to Amber Pilsbury, who is studying on the Foundation’s Football & Education College Academy with the City of Wolverhampton College. Amber has not only excelled in her studies both with her attitude and results, she has impressed in various enrichment activities including being part of the matchday ball crew and helping at the Premier League Primary Stars national tournament in the summer.

Community Champion: Tariq Ali MBE

The Community Champion award went to well-known cricket coach and incredible volunteer Tariq Ali, who has delivered a range of projects across the local community for over 20 years. Tariq collaborated with the Foundation on delivering late-night football and cricket sessions at the Aldersley Arena during Ramadan, helping to create ties with different mosques across the city alongside the spirit of sporting competition.

Outstanding Achievement: Pooja Kanda OBE

Pooja Kanda OBE has worked tirelessly to help implement a new law – Ronan’s Law – outlawing the sale or possession of ninja knives, following the tragic death of her son Ronan following a case of mistaken identity in 2022. Pooja and her daughter Nikita received the award on the poignant date of what would have been Ronan’s 20th birthday. She is working with the Foundation on helping to improve community safety, and has already led a workshop for several local schools on the subject of knife crime.

Creating Opportunities and Changing Lives: Sam Neath

The Creating Opportunities and Changing Lives award went to Sam Neath, a Young Person’s Adviser with the City of Wolverhampton Council, who has worked closely with the Foundation. Sam led on the organisation of the National Championship Cup at Molineux in the summer, offering young people with care experience the opportunity of a lifetime to play in a tournament at a Premier League stadium.

Special Recognition: Ryan Boon

The Special Recognition award was made to Ryan Boon, Head of Safety and Security at Wolves. Not only does Ryan support the Foundation’s activities through his daily job, he has also regularly fundraised in his own time, including taking on the half marathon at the Great Birmingham Run.

Leadership: Louisa Craig

Louisa Craig, the principal at Our Lady & St Chad Catholic Academy in Wolverhampton, one of the Foundation’s partner schools, had already been surprised earlier this year by the award of the Premier League’s Community Captain accolade. This was followed up with the Leadership award, marking her incredible impact on schoolchildren across the city delivered over several decades.

Spirit of Wolves: Daisy

There was barely a dry eye in the house for the final award of the evening, presented to Head 4 Health participant Daisy. Having previously tried to take her own life, Daisy has recovered from both the physical injuries and challenges with her mental health to graduate from the University of Wolverhampton, and gain employment as a call handler with the emergency services. After seeing an advert in the South Bank, where she is a season ticket holder, Daisy started attending Head 4 Health during her studies, becoming a hugely popular and inspirational member of the group.