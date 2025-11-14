Shrewsbury vets launch campaign to tackle hidden arthritis in dogs

Running through November to December, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the causes and symptoms of arthritis in dogs of all ages, and introduces a free, easy-to-use app called DogMA to help owners monitor their dog’s mobility at home.

Arthritis is one of the most overlooked conditions affecting dogs, with research showing that by the age of eight, four in five dogs are living with chronic joint pain. However, arthritis doesn’t just affect older dogs. Younger dogs can also develop the condition due to factors such as being overweight, joint injuries, high-impact activities or their breed type, especially larger breeds.

New free app empowers owners to spot early signs

Mobility problems in dogs are not always easy to spot. In younger dogs, joint pain may show up as reluctance to play, difficulty in training, or even changes in behaviour such as aggression or unusual calmness. In older dogs, symptoms are often mistaken for simply “slowing down” with age.

As part of the campaign, Abbey Vets is introducing clients to DogMA, a scientifically validated app developed by the University of Liverpool. DogMA allows owners to assess their dog’s mobility at home using a structured questionnaire, to track changes over time, and to receive tailored advice on when to seek veterinary support.

The app is user-friendly also includes features such as medication diaries, exercise tracking, and reminders to repeat mobility assessments. Owners can share reports directly with their vet, ensuring collaborative care and timely intervention.

Arthritis does not just affect old dogs

Zoe Kirk, Clinical Director at Abbey Vets said: “Just like people, dogs can develop arthritis at any age. But unlike people, dogs can’t tell us how they feel. Many dogs are experts at hiding pain and the signs can be subtle, especially if more than one leg is affected.

“The great news is that early detection makes a real difference. With the right treatment, we can slow the progression of arthritis and help dogs stay active and comfortable for longer. So we encourage all dog owners, whether their pets are young or old, to use DogMA for routine monitoring, especially before annual check-ups.”

By downloading the DogMA app and completing the guided assessments, owners will also contribute anonymised data to the University of Liverpool, helping to advance veterinary understanding of canine mobility issues across the UK.