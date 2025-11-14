Platform donates to protect Britain’s hedgehogs

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society, based in Ludlow, received £500 from Platform Home Ownership, supporting its mission to protect wild hedgehogs in the UK, undertake cutting-edge research and raise awareness of their plight.

According to the charity, the number of British hedgehogs has declined by between 30-75% in rural areas since 2000.

Platform made the donation as part of its commitment to supporting its communities well beyond the provision of its affordable homes across the wider Midlands and South West.

Abigail Fox & BHPS

The housing association continues to deliver a number of high-quality, affordable homes in the West Midlands through Shared Ownership, offering a route onto the property ladder for many who thought it may have been out of reach.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive for The British Hedgehog Preservation Society, said: “We’re grateful to Platform for supporting our cause, and for showing a commitment to protecting our native wild hedgehogs, whose population numbers are sadly in steep decline.

“Our mission is to protect the future and welfare of native British hedgehogs and help people better to understand and respect wildlife – and donations like this help ensure we can continue this important work.”

Jack Hanson and Lorraine Jenkins of Platform

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform, said: “We’re pleased to be supporting such an important cause, knowing our donation will help make a positive impact on the environment and biodiversity across the country.

“At Platform, preserving and protecting wildlife is important to us, and we will continue to support good causes throughout the lifecycles of our developments in the West Midlands and beyond.”

For more details on The British Hedgehog Preservation Society please visit britishhedgehogs.org.uk