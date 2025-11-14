National Environmental Award for Moreton Hall

The Moreton Hall Eco Team was recognised for two major environmental initiatives: a coastal beach clean in Aberystwyth, North Wales, and a large-scale Canal Clean-Up Day along the Llangollen Canal near the school.

The project began when Upper Sixth Eco Captain Anya led a group of students to Aberystwyth to support marine conservation efforts. Inspired by the impact of their work, students returned determined to continue this environmental action at home. The Eco Team then developed the idea of adopting their local canal.

Beach Clean Up Initiative

On Green Day 2025, students from across the school took part in a litter clean-up along the towpath, supported by the Canal & River Trust, with some students kayaking to remove waste from the water itself.

Beach Clean Up

As part of the award, Moreton Hall will receive a £500 prize, a trophy, and a selection of resources to support future environmental initiatives. The school plans to use the funds to expand its sustainable gardening projects.

Mrs Peel, Head of the Eco Team, said: “This project has brought together students across year groups and shown that small, consistent actions can create real and lasting change. We are very proud of what our students have achieved and are excited to build on this momentum in the year ahead.”