Last chance to book Will Aid appointments in Shropshire

Solicitors taking part in Will Aid 2025 have reported a surge in demand for appointments, with many already fully booked for November, but there are still appointments left!

The campaign, which runs throughout the month, gives people the chance to have a professionally written Will drawn up in exchange for a donation to charity instead of the solicitor’s usual fee.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid, said: “Every year we see huge demand for Will Aid appointments - and with limited spaces left across the region, we’re encouraging people to act now before they miss out.

“A Will may seem like a simple document, but it’s one of the most important you’ll ever write. It ensures your wishes are respected and makes things that much easier for the people you leave behind.

“Through Will Aid, you can get expert support from a regulated solicitor and know that your donation will go directly towards helping some of the UK’s best-loved charities.”

Participating solicitors across the West Midlands are generously giving their time and expertise for free throughout November.

Last chance to book your Will Aid appointment by 30th November

Instead of paying a standard fee, clients are invited to make a voluntary donation of £120 for a single Will or £200 for a pair of mirror Wills – with all funds shared between Will Aid’s partner charities including new 2025 additions Shelter and Crisis, alongside Age UK, Christian Aid, NSPCC, British Red Cross, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Since launching in 1988, Will Aid has helped write more than 350,000 Wills and raised over £24 million in donations, along with many millions more in pledged legacies.

Peter added: “Demand always outstrips supply, so we encourage people to check the website and book as soon as possible. Even if there’s no availability nearby, some firms are offering remote appointments – so you can still take part from the comfort of your home.”

To find your nearest participating solicitor or book an appointment, visit willaid.org.uk or call 0300 0300 013.