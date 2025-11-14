'I can't wait to get started': Actor and writer Sid Sagar comes to Ludlow

Pentabus Artistic Director and 2025 BAFTA winner Elle While commented: “The appointment of Sid is the next exciting step for Pentabus and its legacy of relationships with extraordinary writers, as we welcome his particular talent for writing about community and culture in the UK and his expansive warmth and ability to connect with people and places.”

Sagar’s debut play Biting Point was produced by Middle Child this year and toured car parks in the North East in a site-specific staging, his audio drama John from Hemel was broadcast on Radio 4 in May, and he has recently appeared in Mrs Warren’s Profession in the West End alongside Imelda Staunton.

Sid Sagar, the new Jerwood Writer in Residence at Pentabus. Picture: Harry Livingstone

Sid Sagar commented: “Pentabus is genuinely committed to making work that speaks to communities. The company’s legacy and vision is extraordinary and increasingly important in a disconnected time. I can’t wait to get started.”

Liv Hennessy, previously announced as the 2025 Jerwood Writer in Residence, instead continues her relationship with Pentabus as an Associate Artist.

Previous writers in residence at Pentabus include award-winning writer and performer Florence Espeut-Nickless (DESTINY), and George Devine-winning writer Simon Longman (Gundog), both of whom have written new ghost stories for Even More… Ghost Stories by Candlelight, which has just finished a national tour, in a co-production with HighTide.

Keaton Guimarães-Tolley in Even More Ghost Stories by Candlelight, a recent Pentabus and HighTide co-production. Picture: Ali Wright/Pentabus

The Jerwood Writer in Residence represents a £40,000 investment by Jerwood in Pentabus over two years, and an increased fee for our Writers in Residence, reflecting the increased cost of living, and the need to support artists of all levels at a financially challenging time.

Sarita Gabony in Even More Ghost Stories by Candlelight, a recent Pentabus and HighTide co-production. Picture: Ali Wright/Pentabus