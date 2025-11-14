CES celebrates a decade of decarbonisation success

Founded in 2015, CES has established itself as an expert in renewable energy systems and decarbonisation projects, working with businesses across commercial, agricultural, manufacturing and horticultural sectors.

A strategic rebrand earlier this year signalled ambitious growth plans, as CES tapped into a market being driven by the Government’s own Clean Power 2030 Action Plan and its goal to deliver 100 million new solar panels.

CES Managing Director Joe Collison said: "When we started CES, we had a clear mission to make a meaningful impact on reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

“Ten years on, I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved: not only have we helped businesses in Shropshire and beyond to reduce their carbon footprint, but we’ve also grown our business while improving our own operational efficiencies."

As a NICEIC and MCS Approved Electrical Contractor, CES has continuously evolved its services, investing in team development to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies and processes. The company specialises in a range of solutions including solar installation, commercial EV charging, energy storage systems and off-grid decentralised energy centres.

Managing Director Joe Collison and Operations Director Heidi Vaughan.

This year alone CES has completed several notable renewable energy projects, highlighting its expertise and commitment to integrating sustainable practices across various sectors. They include installation of a 121kWp solar PV system at a new flagship DAF dealership in Bridgwater and an 86kWp solar PV system for McFour Ltd, a specialist groundworks contractor based in Shropshire.

This summer the company also completed on its biggest collaboration project to date with contractors Ample Power, for the Ford & Slater DAF Trucks UK dealership in Leicester, installing a 457kW PV system using SunPower P7 modules and SMA 125kW Inverters. The success of the project alongside Ample Power has contributed to setting new standards for DAF dealership specifications and establishing a blueprint for renewable energy integration in commercial transport facilities.

The ‘tin’ anniversary comes at a time when demand for renewable energy solutions is accelerating, fuelled by increasing awareness of climate change and rising energy costs. CES has positioned itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to future-proof their operations through sustainable energy practices.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its team and capabilities, as well as develop new service offerings to address emerging challenges in the renewable energy sector.

Joe said: "What makes CES special is our people and how we work together. I'm incredibly proud of the team we've built and the collaborative culture we've fostered.

"As our business grows, we'll continue to bring on talented individuals who contribute to this environment – that's my priority. It's not just about expanding; it's about building something meaningful together."