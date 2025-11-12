Mens Shed: Crafting Community and Camaraderie in Market Drayton

Retired men in Market Drayton are finding more than just a place to make things—they’re discovering friendship, learning, and laughter.

A Shed Full of Life

Tucked away at Greenfields in Market Drayton, Market Drayton Mens Shed opens its doors every Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 am to 1 pm. It’s not a formal workshop—there are no set classes—but a welcoming space where men can learn skills one-to-one, tackle creative projects, or simply enjoy each other’s company.

Market Drayton Mens Shed

Helen from Make It Market Drayton visited in November, during Men’s Mental Health Month, to see the group in action. She joined in for tea and a wagon wheel, chatting with Shedders and experiencing the camaraderie first-hand.

Making, Learning, and Sharing

The shed’s projects are as varied as its members. Shedders have repaired trolleys for hospital pet therapy dogs, built card holders for care home residents to make card games easier, and cleared forest school areas at local schools. Recently, the group has been preparing items for the Festival of Lights, raising funds to support tools, electricity, and materials for future projects.

Members range from skilled DIYers to complete beginners. Pete, who had never used a lathe before joining, explained:

Ashley, who joined in January, added:

Friendship Over a Cup of Tea

While learning skills and completing projects is important, it’s the social side that draws many men in. Bill, a long-time Shedder, said:

The shed provides a safe space for men to discuss all kinds of topics, including health matters that might otherwise be kept private. One Shedder explained:

Creativity with a Purpose

From rustic planters made from old pallets to elaborate Christmas pudding decorations for the town council, the shed is buzzing with creativity. Shedders often invent projects as they go along:

Join the Shed

Market Drayton Mens Shed welcomes any retired man looking for friendship, learning, or a safe space to chat. The group shows that retirement doesn’t have to mean slowing down—it can be a time to make, laugh, learn, and build friendships.

Whether it’s crafting decorations, helping local schools, or enjoying tea and conversation, Market Drayton Mens Shed is about more than projects—it’s about creating community.

At the moment, the Shed is at full capacity, so they’re not taking on new members right now. However, there is a waiting list for anyone keen to join in the future. If you are interested in knowing more about the group or are able to offer any form of support, please make contact via the Market Drayton Mens Shed Facebook page.





