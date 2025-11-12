Llangollen Railway and fire service prove safety under pressure

More than 90 volunteers from the Llangollen community, including members of the public and the railway’s own volunteers, took part in the exercise. They were joined by multiple fire crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and operational staff from the Llangollen and Corwen Railway.

The scenario simulated a realistic emergency: a passenger train travelling from Llangollen to Corwen experienced smoke and the smell of burning from beneath a coach floor while fully inside the tunnel. As the situation developed, the guard declared an emergency, passengers were safely evacuated to an assembly point, and a rescue locomotive was deployed to recover the train.

Conducted in heavy rain and challenging night-time conditions, the live exercise tested every aspect of coordination, communication, and response between the railway’s operational teams, local volunteers, patience and the emergency services.

The evacuation at Berwyn Tunnel is underway. Picture: Llangollen Railway

Mike Williams, from the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, who was in charge of the operation said, “This was as close to a real-life incident as we could make it: smoke, noise, the lot. Despite the weather and the complexity of the scenario, every volunteer and professional worked brilliantly. Safety is the number one priority for everyone at the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, and this exercise proved just how skilled and committed our teams are.

“I want to thank every single volunteer who gave up their time to make this exercise possible - both our incredible railway family and the members of the local community who joined us to play passengers. Their enthusiasm, cooperation and good humour on a cold, wet night were amazing. They showed exactly what makes this area and this railway so special.”

Mike Williams led the operations alongside dozens of volunteers from the station and around Llangollen. Picture: Llangollen Railway

Arron Jones, from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, added, “Exercises like this are invaluable. They allow our crews to test their response in realistic conditions and strengthen our partnership with organisations like the Llangollen and Corwen Railway. The professionalism of everyone involved - from the train crews and control staff to the volunteers and community participants - was outstanding.

“This was a complex and challenging environment, but the teamwork we saw between our firefighters and the railway’s operational teams was first class. The lessons learned from this exercise will make both our organisations even stronger and better prepared for the future.”

Llangollen Railway Station Platform 1 at the start of the evening. Picture: Llangollen Railway

The exercise, which ran into the night, was completed safely and successfully, with all objectives achieved and valuable experience gained for both the railway and emergency services.

The Berwyn Tunnel evacuation marks another important step in the Llangollen and Corwen Railway Trust and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s ongoing commitment to safety, training, and operational excellence, ensuring that the railway continues to lead the way in heritage rail standards while remaining an active and valued part of the local community.