Festive flower arranging demonstration comes to Albrighton
Join Albrighton Flower Club for an evening of entertainment with flower arranging demonstrator Lorena Dyer presenting “Sleighbells, Slippers & Sparkle”!
By contributor Gaynor Richards
Published
Last updated
All welcome. Open to members and visitors.
Raffle, sales table and refreshments available.
Date: Tuesday, November 18
Venue: St Mary's Church Centre
Visitors: £10
For further information, contact Joy Robinson on 01902 373317 or Gaynor Richards on 01902 373585.