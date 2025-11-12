Shropshire Star
Close

Festive flower arranging demonstration comes to Albrighton

Join Albrighton Flower Club for an evening of entertainment with flower arranging demonstrator Lorena Dyer presenting “Sleighbells, Slippers & Sparkle”!

By contributor Gaynor Richards
Published
Last updated

All welcome. Open to members and visitors.

Raffle, sales table and refreshments available.

  • Date: Tuesday, November 18

  • Venue: St Mary's Church Centre

  • Visitors: £10

For further information, contact Joy Robinson on 01902 373317 or Gaynor Richards on 01902 373585.

Sleighbells, Slippers & Sparkle
Sleighbells, Slippers & Sparkle