Tesco customers in Ludlow can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

Tesco customers in Ludlow have the opportunity to give new toys to local children who need them most this Christmas.

From today until the 15th of December, Tesco’s Ludlow Superstore is holding a collection for new and unwrapped toys for Sunshine Radio's Toy Appeal. An initiative which works with local charities and hospitals to ensure children get toys this Christmas across Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Lynsey Danson, Store Manager at Ludlow Superstore, said: "We take pride in supporting our local community during the year through Tesco Stronger Starts and our Community Food Connection programme. This year’s toy donation campaign is a fantastic way for customers to help local families in need and ensure children in our community have something to open on Christmas Day. We are so grateful to our customers who donate what they can to help bring a little festive joy to local families this Christmas."

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and thanks to the generosity of our customers and colleagues, the annual toy donation campaign is a wonderful way to make a difference at Christmas.

“It's great to see Tesco Ludlow partnering with Sunshine Radio's Toy Appeal this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”

Over 800 large Tesco stores across the UK will have a dedicated toy donation point where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys purchased in store. Last Christmas Tesco customers donated a total of 125,000 toys, with the retailer looking to beat that number this year.