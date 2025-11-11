Powerful art exhibition at Weston Park
Visitors to Weston Park, Rose Paterson Gallery are enjoying a poignant and powerful art display by Nicky Ilsley a textile and mixed media artist. Her coal mining theme is so relevant to the area due to its mining history and how many families are linked to it. Fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers have been mentioned by visitors. The exhibition runs until 3rd December, daily 11-4pm and is free to enter. Post code is TF11 8LE.
Nicky says ' I am so grateful for Weston Park stepping in to offer me this amazing gallery space after Cannock Chase Museum was closed and it looked like the exhibition had no venue' Weston Park has a deep connection with coal mining as much of its funding came from mineral abstraction and its a perfect setting for my art work'.