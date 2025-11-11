Powerful art exhibition at Weston Park

Visitors to Weston Park, Rose Paterson Gallery are enjoying a poignant and powerful art display by Nicky Ilsley a textile and mixed media artist. Her coal mining theme is so relevant to the area due to its mining history and how many families are linked to it. Fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers have been mentioned by visitors. The exhibition runs until 3rd December, daily 11-4pm and is free to enter. Post code is TF11 8LE.