Ludlow pays tribute: Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day 2025

On Remembrance Sunday, the day began with the procession through Ludlow. The Civic Procession stepped off from the Guildhall, led by the Sergeant at Arms, with the Mayor of Ludlow, councillors, dignitaries, and invited guests. The Parade of uniformed organisations assembled at Ludlow Castle and stepped off under the direction of the Parade Marshal, converging at the Peace Memorial for a moving service of remembrance.

The heartfelt service featured the Exhortation, Last Post played by bugler Paul Kemp, and a two-minute silence, with wreaths laid in honour of the fallen and readings from the Air Cadets.

Ludlow Peace Memorial

We were honoured to have WWII veteran Danny Mason and Air Commodore John Lyle stand at the saluting base alongside the Mayor of Ludlow, MP Stuart Anderson, and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Rhoddy Swires.

Adding to the poignancy of the occasion, the Community Poppy Waterfall—a striking cascade of handmade poppies created by residents and brought to life by Ludlow Town Council—was exhibited at the Peace Memorial, offering a powerful visual tribute to those remembered.

Parade meet in Ludlow Castle

Following the memorial service, the parade continued to St Laurence’s Church for a Service of Remembrance led by The Venerable Doctor Fiona Gibson, Archdeacon of Ludlow. The service included choral music, readings, prayers, and the laying of wreaths at the town’s war memorial in the south porch. The Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Diane Lyle, led the Act of Commitment, pledging continued service to peace and community.

At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Ludlow paused to remember at the Peace Memorial to mark Armistice Day. Led by the Revd John Stocker, wreaths were laid by the Mayor of Ludlow, Mayor of Kidderminster Councillor Doug Hine, Linda Randall (Head of Ludlow Sixth Form College), and pupils from Ludlow Primary School, St John’s, and St Laurence’s Church.

Parade step off from Ludlow Castle

The service closed with prayers and a blessing, echoing the town’s deep gratitude and commitment to remembrance.

Ludlow Town Council extends sincere thanks to all who participated, attended, and supported these commemorations. From the youngest cadets and Rainbows to the most senior veterans and serving personnel, every presence helped honour the legacy of those who served and sacrificed.

We will remember them.

Civic procession from the Guildhall

Ludlow Military Veterans

WWII Veteran Danny Mason

Eyes Right to saluting base with Mayor of Ludlow, councillors, WWII Veteran Danny Mason and Air Commodore John Lyle