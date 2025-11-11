Free digital media training for Market Drayton businesses: A fully booked success

The session, part of a project funded by Market Drayton Town Council, focused on practical tips and tools that businesses can use to improve their visibility on search engines, particularly Google.

Participants learned how to:

Identify and use the right keywords to make their business more discoverable online.

Create and improve their Google Business Profiles.

Collect and manage Google reviews effectively.

Use Google tools to improve search rankings and attract more customers.

The training was hands-on and interactive, giving local business owners the chance to ask questions, get advice tailored to their own businesses, and leave with actionable strategies to improve their online presence immediately.

Make it Market Drayton

“It was fantastic to see so many local businesses engaged and keen to learn. Sessions like this really help our community thrive,” said one attendee.

Due to the popularity of the session, more dates have been added in the new year, including repeat sessions on websites and Google tools, as well as new workshops on Canva to help businesses create eye-catching visuals for social media, marketing materials, and online listings. These sessions will give local businesses practical skills to design professional graphics, optimise content, and improve engagement online.

Learning these skills is not just about individual businesses—when every business in Market Drayton understands how to use keywords, optimise their Google presence, and create engaging visuals, it strengthens the town as a whole. More discoverable businesses mean a more vibrant local economy, higher footfall, and greater visibility for Market Drayton as a destination.

Details of upcoming sessions will appear on the business section of our website.

This initiative is funded by Market Drayton Town Council and is part of Make It Market Drayton’s ongoing support for local businesses, helping them navigate the digital landscape, reach more customers, and grow their presence in the community.