Costa Coffee unveil designs for 2025 festive cups in collaboration with Birmingham agency

The cups will be featured across more than 2,800 UK stores and selected international markets this Christmas, marking one of Costa’s most high-profile seasonal campaigns of the year.



Bringing Costa Coffee’s brand platform, “Made with heart,” to life, the collection celebrates warmth, connection, and togetherness during the festive season.

Tribera led the creative direction, tasked with delivering a design that is joyful, inclusive, and unmistakably Costa, while avoiding traditional festive imagery. The resulting cups combine a refined colour palette with expressive textures and forms, reflecting the emotional warmth of the season.

Dan Osadciw, Creative Director at Tribera, said: “Coffee is a connector, it brings people together every day. For the festive cups, we wanted a design that feels universal and celebrates connection, while remaining true to Costa Coffee’s brand.”

Costa Coffee's festive cups 2025

A Costa Coffee spokesperson added: “The 2025 Festive Cups embody the warmth and connection we aim to share with customers every day. Tribera captured that vision beautifully, and it has been great to see this collection land in store for our customers to enjoy”.

This campaign builds on a decade-long creative partnership between Costa Coffee and Tribera, which has grown from ad-hoc design support to trusted collaboration on seasonal campaigns, social content, and photography.

Founded in 2019, Tribera has quickly established itself as one of the Midlands’ leading independent creative agencies, working with national and international brands across PR, social, digital, and creative projects.

Dan Osadciw, Creative Director at Tribera

