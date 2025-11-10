Sweet steps! Line dancers raise over £300 with summer cake nights
Bootscooter’s Line Dance Club have been holding fundraising ‘cake’ nights at their meetings held at the Brownlow Community Centre in Whitchurch throughout the summer months raising £336.
By contributor Sylvia Hand
Lynn Arrowsmith, Chair of Bootscooter’s, presented Chris Gittins with the monies raised at the groups meeting last Thursday.
Chris is taking part in the Strictly Shropshire dance event at Lion Quays at the end of November. All funds raised at this Strictly event will be given to Hope House Children’s Hospice at Morda, Oswestry.