Small village, big heart: Cound Moor to host craft fayre for charity

Visitors can enjoy refreshments including tea, coffee, and homemade cakes while browsing stalls filled with items perfect for Christmas shopping.

This fundraiser follows the success of the Walk 31 Miles in October Challenge, by Liz Hodges, who raised nearly £700 for the charity. Organisers say the fayre is about more than money — it’s about awareness.

“Our little village has been devastated by this cruel disease,” said one committee member. “A dear friend, neighbour, and tireless volunteer who has given so much to our community has been diagnosed. Their professional career involved identifying cancer cells in human tissue, which makes this diagnosis especially heartbreaking.”

Over 40 amazing raffle prizes, beautiful crafts, gifts ideal for Christmas presents

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of the disease, with survival rates remaining stubbornly low. November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and the Cound Moor community is determined to play its part in supporting research and raising awareness.

The fayre is expected to draw visitors from across Shropshire, with organisers encouraging everyone to attend.

“Every raffle ticket, every craft purchased, and every slice of cake enjoyed helps us fight back against pancreatic cancer,” says organiser Liz.