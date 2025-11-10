Shropshire charity welcomes outdoor learning focus for school curriculum as a positive step

By announcing plans under the curriculum review for an enrichment entitlement to become a core part of all children’s education, the Field Studies Council said the government had acknowledged the importance of outdoor learning for young people’s development and wellbeing.

Mark Castle, chief executive of the Shropshire headquartered charity, said: “We are encouraged to see the government recognising the importance of nature connection and outdoor activities within the Core Enrichment Entitlement.

“This commitment has the potential to ensure that more young people, regardless of background, have meaningful opportunities to experience and learn in the natural environment.

The Field Studies Council with its network of field centres across the UK, is uniquely positioned to help schools and the government deliver on its curriculum ambitions, particularly in connecting the various elements of climate education, nature connection, and sustainability.

Jo Harris, education manager for the charity added: “The government's commitment to embedding sustainability and climate change across the curriculum, alongside recognition of nature connection through enrichment activities, creates an exciting opportunity.

“As specialists in outdoor education, we can help schools bring these elements together through outdoor learning experiences that deliver educational and health and well-being benefits simultaneously.

“Our expertise lies in creating outdoor learning environments where young people can develop environmental understanding, personal resilience, communication skills and practical knowledge – all while experiencing the natural world first-hand.”

While welcoming the commitment to review and integrate the fieldwork requirement into geography GCSE, the charity is keen to ensure that as many young people as possible experience fieldwork in environments beyond their school grounds and immediate locality.

“We fully support making fieldwork accessible to all students, which sometimes means starting with local, low-cost options,” added Jo.

“However, we also believe there is real educational value in enabling young people to experience unfamiliar environments, particularly through residential experiences.

“On that note, along with our partners in the Access Unlimited coalition we will continue to advocate for a statutory curriculum requirement for all children to experience an outdoor residential during their time at primary and secondary school.”

Research consistently demonstrates that outdoor learning improves academic outcomes, enhances wellbeing, and fosters environmental stewardship – all priorities that align with the government's educational goals as outlined in the review response.

The Field Studies Council remains committed to working with the government, schools and other stakeholders to help deliver effective outdoor learning and residential experiences as part of every child's education.