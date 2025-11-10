Roll up roll up for another Super Sunday Clean Up!

Just turn up at the cannon by the Castle at 11am and the first 15 can claim a complimentary tea or coffee from Bill’s Kitchen before heading off to concentrate on the area round the Castle and then through the town, sweeping and cleaning, washing and weeding along the way!

“Every time we organise one of these Super Sundays,” says Carmel Wilson, joint leader of the Regeneration Group with Tracey Richardson, “I’m just overwhelmed with the support we get – and with the enthusiasm!”

Tracey added: “It just shows how passionate people are and how much they care about our lovely town. They make these clean-up sessions such fun!”

Everyone is welcome on November 23 – just turn up with your cleaning and gardening tools and those Marigolds!