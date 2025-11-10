Over 80 voices unite for Guilsfield Singers’ inspiring Choral Day

James Llewelyn Jones led the workshop day, and the pace, humour and musical skill he encouraged made it an “exhausting but thoroughly wonderful day,” as one singer described it. Local singers attended, as well as some members from Rhos Male Voice Choir with whom James won at Wrexham National Eisteddfod this summer.

Rehearsals are now focussed on Christmas, with Guilsfield Singers giving an uplifting concert ‘Sing Noel, Alleluia!’ in Guilsfield Community Centre at 3pm on Sunday, December 14, joined by guest soloist Samantha Lewis-Widnall. Tickets are £15, under 18s free, from Welshpool Jewellers, Guilsfield Bottom Shop, or Jo 07968 952583/ Kath 07803 527053.

Eighty plus singers ac companied by Heather Howell.

Kinnerly Church hosts the choir on Wednesday, December 17, conducted by Sarah Garrett, and then they’re performing in Birmingham Town Hall on Sunday 21 with Phoenix Singers and the Midlands’ Hospital Choir.

Singers are warmly invited to join the choir at their Come & Sing Vivaldi ‘Gloria’, on Saturday, January 24, 10.30am to 4pm, at Welshpool Methodist Church. Phone Anna 07868 365416 for details and to register.