Help for Telford families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families are already making impossible choices between food, heating, and bills.

Last year, Oakengates Salvation Army distributed more than 160 gift plus accompanying food parcels for the families, with the church and charity fearing more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army church leader at Oakengates, Lisa Downward, said: “Our Christmas Present Appeal is an opportunity for people in our community to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little.

Support The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

“Christmas is meant to be a time of love and joy, but for many it’s a time of stress and despair when financial worries are brought into sharp focus for families who are struggling to heat their homes, let alone provide presents for their children.

“The Christmas present appeal is how we put our belief into action, showing love where it’s needed most. We believe every child deserves to experience joy on Christmas morning. We are always overwhelmed by the generosity of the public in supporting our appeal each year and we hope you continue to do so to ensure every child wakes up on Christmas Day with a smile on their face.”

The church on Lions Street, will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys up until Friday 12 December, preferably Monday and Tuesday mornings. Appointments can also be made by phone: 07747218157. The church welcomes gifts for children ages 0 to 16, especially gift items for teenage boys and girls, and newborns to six-months olds.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

People can also donate through The Entertainer’s Big Toy appeal between 1 and to 29 November. Customers can buy an extra toy to donate when they visit a store or shop online at TheToyShop.com. For each toy donated, The Entertainer will also add a toy, doubling the number for children who might go without. Each Entertainer store is connected with a local Salvation Army church or centre who will collect and distribute the toys as part of the wider Christmas Present Appeal.

The church will be hosting a few festive events, including a Christigle on Sunday 7 December at 10am; a community Carol Service on Sunday 14 December at 3pm and a Candle Lit Carol Service at 6pm on same day, all at the church hall in Lions Street Oakengates, Telford TF2 6AQ.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate