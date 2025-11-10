Brad Hunter and The Afterparty release 'Take Care' the debut album

Brad is a BBC introducing artist with multiple original works published over the last 10 years and has been known for writing songs that resonate with audiences. As a live act they are not to be forgotten, sending out lots of energy into the performance and engaging the crowd by pulling them on stage as well as getting involved off stage.

'Take Care' is the first release as the Afterparty with songs that were written over the last two years. Brad began writing this project whilst living in New Zealand and most of them were rigorously gigged around the Wellington region. He continued to finalise the tracks after coming back to the UK and forming the latest line up of the band consisting of Billy Tunnicliffe on drums from Ford and Rob Breeze on bass from Llanfyllin. All tracks on the album were recorded by Brad in his home studio using basic equipment and DIY style work ethic. Billy played drums on the track using a beat-up electric drum kit which was held together with tape.

This album is unique, raw and can be compared to similar artists like: Biffy Clyro, Babyshambles, Arctic Monkeys, Cage the Elephant and Catfish and the Bottlemen. Their style is diverse, ranging from super indie excess to melodic ballads and euphoria.

You can get hold of the album on all streaming platforms and equally get a copy of the CD at their next show on November 13, at Albert's Shed or the Arwen gallery in Llanfyllin.

Brad Hunter and The Afterparty performing at Albert's Shed, Shrewsbury

Brad Hunter and The Afterparty live at Farmer Phil's Festival

After a sweaty performance