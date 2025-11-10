Ballroom and sequence dance date for Wem Town Hall
Wem Town Hall Community Trust are holding their next Ballroom and Sequence Dance on Friday, November 21.
By contributor peter jones
Published
Last updated
Dance the night away to super live music performed by Carl Webb, all on a lovely sprung floor, with good mix of ballroom and popular sequence dances.
Time: 7.30pm until 11pm
Dancers £6
Non dancers £2.50
Licensed bar, refreshments and raffle with all proceed in aid of the Community Trust, Wem Town Hall SY4 5DG