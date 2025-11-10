4 All Foundation set to host free festive fair in Shrewsbury

More than 30 different stalls and a variety of refreshments will be on offer at 4 All Foundation’s event, running from 10am to 4pm at St Mary’s Church in the town centre.

The fair is free to attend, although donations are welcome, and all proceeds will go to the charity – which provides communities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin with activities including youth clubs, wellbeing groups, multi-sports sessions and school holiday programmes.

4 All Foundation also runs Community Hubs in Shrewsbury and Market Drayton and partners with schools, colleges, businesses and local councils, to date supporting more than 14,500 children and adults since its launch in 2022.

Festive Fair details

Clare Tudor, the charity’s Partnerships and Funding Co-ordinator, said: “The event is the perfect opportunity for Shrewsbury shoppers out seeking Christmas gifts for their loved ones, with more than 30 stalls from which to select the perfect present for friends and family!

“The fair is free to attend and in the heart of Shrewsbury, so we’d love to invite everyone to pop in, browse through the fantastic selection of stalls, and enjoy some festive food and drink while they’re here.

“What’s even better is that funds raised on the day will directly benefit communities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, helping us to continue providing a huge range of activities and programmes which aim to support health and wellbeing, education and employability, community engagement, and participation in sports.”

Visit 4all.foundation or connect with 4 All Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to find out more about the charity’s work and details of future events.