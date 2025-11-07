Shropshire Star
Artisan Fayre in Little Wenlock this weekend

There will be an Artisan Fayre at Little Wenlock Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday (November 8-9).

By contributor Lena Jarl Churm
Published
Last updated

This arty fair is a good opportunity to do your Christmas shopping!

We have:

  • Glass-artist

  • Woodturner

  • Resin artist

  • Garden sculptures

  • Upholstery

  • Art 

  • Jewellery

And much more! Plus an arty cake to win, the cafe is open and our charity is the Stroke Association. 

Everyone is welcome - see you there!

Venue: Little Wenlock Village Hall, Malthouse Bank, Little Wenlock, Telford TF6 5BN.