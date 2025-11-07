Artisan Fayre in Little Wenlock this weekend
There will be an Artisan Fayre at Little Wenlock Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday (November 8-9).
By contributor Lena Jarl Churm
This arty fair is a good opportunity to do your Christmas shopping!
We have:
Glass-artist
Woodturner
Resin artist
Garden sculptures
Upholstery
Art
Jewellery
And much more! Plus an arty cake to win, the cafe is open and our charity is the Stroke Association.
Everyone is welcome - see you there!
Venue: Little Wenlock Village Hall, Malthouse Bank, Little Wenlock, Telford TF6 5BN.