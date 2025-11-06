From Riyadh to Rhayader: Nurse Shiny strikes gold at Wales Care Awards

Shiny Skaria, 36, is delighted to have been awarded gold at this year’s Wales Care Awards which are held every year to recognise exceptional work of the unsung frontline heroes in the social care sector.

Shiny, who works at Crosfield House, a 64-bed nursing home based in Rhayader, was crowned the overall winner in the Independent Sector Nurse of the Year.

Speaking about her win she said: “I was just lost for words. I was so shocked to win.

“I really enjoyed the evening and I never expected to win, but it is a very big achievement for me so I feel very proud.”

Shiny returned to work this week and staff as well as residents and their relatives have been congratulating her on her victory.

She added: “There is a big picture of me with my trophy in reception so everyone is commenting on it.

“I feel very blessed and proud, and am extremely grateful to the people around me at Crosfield for making my job so enjoyable and rewarding.”

Originally from Kerala, India, Shiny previously worked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in an intensive care unit for children before making the bold decision to relocate 4,000 miles to Wales in 2020.

Despite delays and setbacks caused by the Covid pandemic, she persevered and since starting at Crosfield House, owned by the Caron Group, she has made a positive lasting impact on residents, colleagues and the local community.

Shiny, who is married with two daughters aged 13 and six, described the move to Wales as both challenging and rewarding. She said: “At first, I wasn’t sure I had made the right decision because of the challenges we encountered living in such a rural area in comparison to the more urban settings we were used to, where access to services and amenities is much easier. But now, as a family, we are very settled within the local community of Rhayader, which has been so welcoming and supportive.”

Although she once dreamed of becoming a pilot, Shiny says nursing has given her purpose and fulfilment.

“Nursing was definitely the right career decision, and it has positively changed my life”, she said. “I am very proud of the difference I, and my colleagues, make to the residents at Crosfield House and their families. I really didn’t expect to be nominated for this award, and I feel very honoured.”

Her dedicated approach to caring for residents as well as supporting the staff around her led to Home Manager Sophie Williams nominating Shiny for the award.

Sophie said: “The positive impact of Shiny's contribution in improving the quality of service her day-to-day role, is evident in the positive experiences voiced by our residents, their families and our staff.

“Shiny demonstrates understanding and compassion towards residents, going above and beyond to ensure their physical and emotional wellbeing needs are met, while adhering at all times to the professional standards and ethical practices of her NMC registration.

“Shiny's commitment and investment in upskilling of the nurses she manages (and wider care team), has been identified as being extremely important in the retention of our nursing staff, as it offers opportunity to learn new skills and positive challenges.”

Mario Kreft MBE, Chair of the Care Forum Wales, said the Wales Care Awards once again shone a light on the “unsung heroes and heroines” who make a vital difference to the lives of vulnerable people across the nation.

He said: “For more than 30 years, Care Forum Wales has worked tirelessly to champion the social care sector.

“The Wales Care Awards underlines the importance of the sector – it’s the glue that binds our communities together, both socially and economically.

“Our mission has always been to be the voice of social care in Wales to stand up for the workforce and ensure their dedication is properly recognised.”

A special moment in the evening when Mair Elis Thomas, widow of the late Lord Dafydd Elis Thomas, took to the stage to present one of the awards.

According to Mr Kreft it was a touching gesture that reflected Lord Elis Thomas’s long standing support for the Wales Care Award and for social care more broadly.

“Dafydd was a passionate believer in the power of the arts to enrich lives and support wellbeing and mental health,” said Mr Kreft.

“He is greatly missed, but his legacy lives on – not only through his contribution to public life as a Presiding Officer, but also through the positive impact he had on so many communities.”