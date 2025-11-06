Delivering joy to older people this Christmas
Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is spreading festive cheer this year through a heartwarming Christmas partnership with Dunelm in Shrewsbury. Together, they’re inviting local shoppers to take part in their “Delivering Joy” initiative – a simple, meaningful way to brighten Christmas for an older person who might otherwise be alone or go without a gift this holiday season.
From now until Christmas, visitors to the Dunelm store in Shrewsbury can help deliver joy in four easy steps:
Visit the store – Pop into Dunelm in Shrewsbury and find the special Delivering Joy Christmas tree in the store.
Pick a gift tag – Each tag on the tree represents an older person in the community, with a note about something they’d love to receive – for example, “Female, aged 70–75, would like a notebook and puzzle fun.”
Choose a gift – Purchase a thoughtful gift described on the tag.
Bag and drop it off – Place your gift in a bag and return it to the store by the return date shown on the tag.
Dunelm will then work with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin to ensure every gift reaches an older person in time for Christmas.
Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Christmas can be a difficult and lonely time for many older people, but small acts of kindness can make a world of difference. The Delivering Joy initiative is a wonderful way for our community to come together and show that every older person matters. We’re so grateful to Dunelm and their customers for helping us spread a little festive magic this year.”
Whether it’s a cosy blanket, a jigsaw puzzle, or a box of chocolates, every gift donated will help deliver a smile – and a reminder that no one is forgotten this Christmas.
For more information about Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and how to support local older people, visit ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford/ or call 01743 233 123.