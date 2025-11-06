Delivering joy to older people this Christmas

From now until Christmas, visitors to the Dunelm store in Shrewsbury can help deliver joy in four easy steps:

Visit the store – Pop into Dunelm in Shrewsbury and find the special Delivering Joy Christmas tree in the store.

Pick a gift tag – Each tag on the tree represents an older person in the community, with a note about something they’d love to receive – for example, “Female, aged 70–75, would like a notebook and puzzle fun.”

Choose a gift – Purchase a thoughtful gift described on the tag.

Bag and drop it off – Place your gift in a bag and return it to the store by the return date shown on the tag.

An example of one of the gift tags.

Dunelm will then work with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin to ensure every gift reaches an older person in time for Christmas.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Christmas can be a difficult and lonely time for many older people, but small acts of kindness can make a world of difference. The Delivering Joy initiative is a wonderful way for our community to come together and show that every older person matters. We’re so grateful to Dunelm and their customers for helping us spread a little festive magic this year.”

Whether it’s a cosy blanket, a jigsaw puzzle, or a box of chocolates, every gift donated will help deliver a smile – and a reminder that no one is forgotten this Christmas.

For more information about Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and how to support local older people, visit ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford/ or call 01743 233 123.