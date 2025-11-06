Bellway submits plans for 166 new homes on the edge of Shropshire town

Bellway Strategic Land is seeking full planning permission from Telford and Wrekin Council for the project, which would create a new neighbourhood with extensive areas of public open space on a 21-acre site to the south of The Dale and north of the A518.

The site is allocated for approximately 160 homes in Telford and Wrekin’s emerging Local Plan, which was submitted to the Government in September and is expected to be adopted next year.

Chris O’Hanlon, Senior Planning Manager for Bellway Strategic Land’s Central team, said: “This application is the result of extensive pre-application discussions with planning officers at Telford and Wrekin Council and the proposed development is in accordance with the emerging Local Plan, which is at an advanced stage.

“The council has a requirement to deliver more than 1,000 homes per year up to 2040 and our proposals have the potential to make an important contribution towards meeting the area’s housing needs. The development would also deliver a range of other benefits for the wider community, including the provision of publicly accessible open space, a new play area, and new cycle and pedestrian routes.

“This will be a highly sustainable development, with homes proposed to be built to Future Homes Standard, thereby achieving a significant reduction in carbon emissions against existing building regulations. The site is in a sustainable location within walking distance of local services as well as bus services to Newport town centre and Telford, while street-lit footways and a 20mph speed limit have been included in the plans to further encourage active modes of travel.”

The development would comprise 108 homes for private sale, including a range of two to five-bedroom properties, as well as 58 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership – in line with the council’s requirement for 35 per cent affordable housing on new developments.

More than 30 per cent of the overall site would be provided as public open space, including a play area in the northern part of the development, for use by new and existing residents. Vehicles would access the development via a new roundabout junction from the A518, with pedestrian and cycle links proposed towards The Dale to the north and to the existing bridleway to the south-west of the site.