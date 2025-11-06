Aico kickstarts Warmer Winter Appeal with £3,000 donation

The Warmer Winter Appeal raises funds to provide small but meaningful grants to individuals and families at risk of fuel poverty. These grants help cover the cost of emergency fuel, including oil, logs, and electricity top-ups, and fund energy-saving improvements such as insulation and draft-proofing in people’s homes.

Aico’s support will enable us to reach more individuals and families with practical help, advice that makes a real difference. Helping people in our communities who are facing heartbreaking decisions — between heating and eating, or between staying warm and having hot water to clean and shower

“We’re incredibly grateful to Aico for their continued commitment to supporting local communities,” said Hanna Clarke, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Community Resource. “Their donation sets a strong foundation for this year’s appeal and will help us respond to growing need.”

Jane Pritchard, CSR and Community Engagement Lead at Aico, added: “Aico are proud to support the Warmer Winter Appeal, helping Community Resource reach even more people who are struggling to stay warm this winter. At Aico, we believe in looking after our communities—not just through our products, but through meaningful partnerships that make a difference to people’s lives. We hope our donation will encourage others to get involved and help create a warmer, safer winter for everyone.”

Aico, based in Oswestry, is well known for its strong commitment to social impact through its award-winning “Aico in the Community” programme. The initiative supports local charities, schools and organisations through volunteering, fundraising and donations, helping to build stronger, more resilient communities.

How Your Support Can Make a Difference

The impact of the campaign is clear in the words of those we’ve helped:

“I can be warm without having to make a choice of food or warmth.” – Individual

“This support has made a big difference to me and my family moving forward.” – Family

“It has helped me immensely… I feel so much more secure, safe and sound in my own home.” – Individual

Every donation makes a difference. Whether it’s £10 or £100, your gift helps someone stay warm, safe and healthy this winter.

To find out more about the appeal visit: community-resource.org.uk/warmer-winter-2025

To make a donation to the appeal visit: justgiving.com/campaign/warmerwinter2025