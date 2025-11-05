Local dementia group brings memories to life at Shrewsbury Museum

The group, which supports people living with dementia and their carers, has been working with museum staff through the Reimagining Project, supported by Arts Council England. Together, they explored how memory helps shape identity and connection.

Earlier this year, museum staff visited the group with nostalgic household items and familiar brands from the museum’s collection. These objects sparked laughter, conversation and reminiscence, and inspired key elements of the final exhibition.

Members went on to share reflections and quotes, pose for photographs with their favourite items, and were even sketched by an artist as they interacted with the objects. Their contributions are featured throughout the exhibition, celebrating their voices and experiences.

Linda Tivenan (left) with Nickie Long, Facilitator of Community Resource’s Shrewsbury Care and Share group, pictured during the ‘More Than Memories’ exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

Linda Tivenan, a member of the Shrewsbury Care and Share group, said: “It was a very interesting collection of items from a bygone age and a real trip down memory lane to a time when daily life was so different. The group has always been our happy place to go to. We’ve made special friendships there because everyone is on equal terms.”

Cabinet of nostalgic items featured in the More Than Memories exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum.

Nickie Long, Shrewsbury Care and Share Group Facilitator, said: “Seeing our members with dementia engage with items from their past and share their memories was truly heartwarming. The exhibition has brought their wonderful stories to life for the whole community.”

The Shrewsbury Care and Share group is one of several dementia-friendly sessions run by Community Resource across Shropshire, thanks to funding from the Masonic Charitable Foundation. The group is supported by a care professional from Radfield Home Care, who attends each session to provide practical and emotional support to members. The sessions offer friendship, connection and creative activities in a safe and welcoming space for people living with dementia and their carers.

Community Resource runs Care and Share groups across Shropshire. In Albrighton, on the first and third Friday of each month, Shrewsbury on the second and fourth Friday and Market Drayton meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday.

More Than Memories runs until Saturday 8 November 2025 at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

To find out more about our groups, visit Services Health and Wellbeing - Community Resource, call 01743 360641, or email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk .

Community Resource is a charity that is committed to making life better for people and communities facing challenges in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. We help people to maintain their health and independence, give grants to those in need and work with local groups so they can help their own communities to thrive.