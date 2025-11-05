Freedom, friendship and a fresh start: Hft’s vision for inclusive living comes to life in Ironbridge

As part of the wider Heritage Walk development, there will be 12 new state-of-the-art three and four bedroom supported living homes within the larger development of 80 homes offered for sale on the open market.

This development has been delivered through an unparalleled partnership between the charity and five-star homebuilder, Lioncourt Homes.

After a decade of careful planning, work started in October last year and the first of the properties completed this month with Tom, Simon, Abigail and Joanne, all supported by Hft, moving in.

The new Supported Living homes will enable learning disabled adults to move from residential support, become part of the Heritage Walk community, make new friends, learn new skills and be able to live their lives independently in the way they choose

This pioneering scheme has been co-produced with learning disabled adults to ensure that each home is designed around their needs and wants

The new residents have been involved throughout the process, including home design, selecting interior finishes and choosing their housemates.

Tom, 39, who has been supported by Hft at the service for 18 years, is one of the first individuals to move in.

He said: “I am so excited about the move into my new home. I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time.

"Moving into supported living will give me a new lease of life and the freedom to do new things. It will give me more independence.”

Tom, who works as a chef in a local café, is keen to utilise his cooking skills.

“I am looking forward to cooking for my housemates and enjoying getting to know them better and building friendships,” he said.

Heritage Walk is understood to be the first development of its kind in the region and underscores Hft’s commitment to delivering excellence in care that is innovative and person-centred.

A special Opening Ceremony took place on 29 October, marking the first four individuals moving in to their new home.

The Shropshire Deputy Lieutenant, Mrs Mandy Thorn MBE, attended to cut the ribbon alongside Amanda Bunce, Hft Chair of the Board of Trustees, officially opening this landmark development.

Rachel Cartwight, Land Director at Lioncourt Homes, said: “We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Hft to deliver an important part of this excellent development.

"To see the first residents moving in and making these houses their homes is hugely rewarding and it has been inspiring to watch this project, tailored so closely around the needs of future residents, come to life.”

Hft Chief Executive Officer Steve Veevers said: “I am delighted to see the Heritage Walk development launch with independence and choice for learning disabled adults at its heart.

"Hft’s pioneering partnership with the people we support and Lioncourt Homes is groundbreaking and showcases the future for person-centred support and independence.”