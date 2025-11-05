Expert shares how parents in Shropshire can protect their children’s eyes this Bonfire Night

According to the charity Eye Health UK, every year around 300 people in the UK suffer serious eye injuries as a result of firework accidents and about 10 lose their sight.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Burns Trust reports that over 550 children under 16 are treated in A&E departments in the four weeks around Bonfire Night, many with injuries involving the eyes or face.

To help families enjoy the evening safely, Dr Stephen Hannan from Optical Express is advising parents to stay alert and take practical steps to protect their children’s sight.

Young children should be kept at a safe distance from fireworks and sparklers at all times, and they should never play near areas where fireworks are stored or lit.

Anyone responsible for lighting fireworks should wear protective eyewear designed to safeguard against flying fragments or sparks, Dr Hannan says.

Sparklers, often seen as the safer option for children, burn at extremely high temperatures and can cause severe eye or hand injuries, so they should only be used with close adult supervision.

Parents should also make sure that any fireworks used in the home meet British safety standards and are bought only from reputable retailers, according to Dr Hannan.

If an eye injury does occur, parents are encouraged to seek medical advice immediately and avoid rubbing the eye, which can worsen the damage.

Dr Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “While Bonfire Night and the events surrounding it can be a lot of fun, it only takes one second of misuse or standing too close to a firework to cause lasting damage.

“Protecting your child’s eyes doesn’t mean cancelling the fun, it simply means planning ahead and staying aware while everyone enjoys the display.”

If parents have concerns about their child’s eyes after a firework incident, they should book an eye examination as soon as possible.

