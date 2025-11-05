Community partnership recognised at national Social Care Awards

The collaboration was named a finalist in the Partnership Champion Award category at a ceremony held at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on Tuesday, October 21. The national event celebrated the achievements of organisations making a difference in the social care sector across the UK.

The recognition highlights the work taking place at Withywood Dementia Respite Service, a service run in partnership between Wrekin Housing Group and its care arm, Choices Care, alongside staff and volunteers from Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. Together, the teams provide a safe, welcoming environment for people living with dementia, giving their carers valuable time to rest and recharge.

Emma Wilde, Manager of Wellbeing Services at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “It was great to be nominated as we work so well together to support people living with dementia, enabling their carers to have a much-needed break. I’m so proud of our Dementia team who care so deeply about our members and ensure they have an enjoyable and fulfilling day with us.”

Although the team didn’t win the award, being named one of ten national finalists was a proud achievement for everyone involved.

The nomination shines a spotlight on the strength of Shropshire’s care community and the positive impact that local partnerships can have on people’s lives.

The service at Withywood Dementia Respite Centre is available every Monday, 10am - 4pm should you know anyone that you think may benefit from this facility.

For more information and to book a visit to look around Withywood with one of our Dementia Support Workers, simply call us on 01743 233 123 and select option 3 for our Wellbeing Services team. Alternatively, you can email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk