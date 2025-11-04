Shropshire author’s debut book becomes Amazon bestseller

The book, a collection of short reflections drawn from Poggy’s experience in the engineering world and beyond, explores what inclusion looks like in everyday life. From moments of bias and exclusion to acts of Allyship and kindness, Inclusion Moments captures the power of small actions that can help people feel seen, valued, and respected.

Testimonials given for the book include one from Dr Mark McBride-Wright, a fellow engineer who received an MBE for services to diversity and inclusion in engineering, who described the book as “An excellent read” and described it having been a “pleasure” watching Poggy “making a positive impact on the profession”.

This success follows a significant year for the author. Poggy was named one of the UK’s Top 100 Manufacturing Professionals by The Manufacturer in June, shortlisted as a finalist for being a Positive LGBT Role Model at the National Diversity Awards, and delivered a TEDx Talk titled ‘Engineering Equity with Automation’. The talk, released in September, explores how engineering principles of systems thinking can be applied to building more inclusive workplaces.

Inclusion Moments becomes Amazon Best Seller in multiple categories

“To see Inclusion Moments reach number one on Amazon in different categories on its first day was very unexpected,” Poggy said. “The book began as honest reflections on LinkedIn, so to see this small, independently published book already reach so many people and resonate so widely is overwhelming.”

However, Poggy’s growing visibility has also attracted hostility. Following their profile for the National Diversity Awards in the media and on radio, and after the release of their TEDx Talk, Poggy was targeted by a wave of online hate. The abuse ranged from homophobic and racists comments to thinly veiled threats and shocking imagery being posted.

“I understand that the work I do will not be to everyone’s taste, particularly in the engineering, construction, and manufacturing sectors,” Poggy responded. “But I am committed to making these sectors a better environment to work in, even for those people who attack me for what I do.”

Poggy on stage for their TEDx Talk, 'Engineering Equity with Automation'.

A Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute and former senior manager in automation engineering, Poggy now works across the UK as Operations Manager for EqualEngineers, collaborating with organisations and institutions such as the Royal Academy of Engineering, Imperial College London, and the Institute of Government and Public Policy, helping to embed inclusion into workplace systems.

“In engineering, we focus on the productivity, efficiency, and safety of machinery, and yet we don’t apply that same engineering logic to the people who work in this sector. We know more about our technical assets than we do about the people who work with us. A key message of Inclusion Moments is that inclusion isn’t always about grand gestures. Sometimes, it can begin in the smallest of moments.”

Inclusion Moments is available now in paperback and eBook formats, with audiobook and hardback editions to follow.