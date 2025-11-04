Festive Showcase brings Christmas cheer to Market Drayton Indoor Market

Visitors can enjoy a cosy afternoon of Christmas shopping, festive food, craft workshops, and mulled wine, all while supporting local independent businesses. From Christmas gifts and handcrafts to beautiful clothing, accessories, and seasonal treats, there’s something for everyone looking to start their Christmas shopping early.

As a special thank you, anyone who makes a purchase from one of the market’s retail stalls will receive a complimentary mulled wine from Rosie’s Kitchen Café between 3pm and 5pm (while stocks last). Rosie will also be serving mulled wine and mince pies to purchase, adding to the festive flavour.

The creative spirit of Market Drayton will also shine through as local artists from Creative Drayton lead a series of drop-in mini workshops, where visitors can make their own bauble cards and Christmas tree decorations. Workshops cost just £4 including materials and last around 15–20 minutes – a perfect way to try something new and take home a handmade keepsake.

Market Manager from Shropshire Council, Kate Gittins, said: “The Festive Showcase is one of our favourite events of the year. It’s a chance for everyone to come together, enjoy some festive treats, and discover what makes Market Drayton’s indoor market so special. We’ve got such a great mix of traders and artists — it’s the perfect place to find unique gifts and enjoy a taste of Christmas.”

The market can be found between Cheshire Street (through the undercroft next to Costa Coffee, TF9 1PH) and Frogmore Road Car Park (TF9 3AR).

Follow @MarketDraytonMarkets on Facebook and @marketdraytonmarkets on Instagram, or visit marketdraytontownmarkets.co.uk for more information.