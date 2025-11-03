Strictly’s Karen Carney channels Peaky Blinders on ghost tour

Karen, who was born and raised in Solihull and earned 144 caps for England during her time with the Lionesses, returned to her Birmingham roots as part of her preparation for this week’s Halloween special, which saw her and Carlos perform a show-stopping Peaky Blinders-themed Argentine tango.

Carney, a self-proclaimed mega fan of the Birmingham-set BBC crime drama, told BBC News she wanted to “make the city proud” and said she had really enjoyed the tour, commenting on its unique energy.

The visit was filmed as part of the episode, with a production crew capturing footage along Birmingham’s canals. Staff described the pair as “very friendly” and enthusiastic, noting that they took time to chat between takes. The pair were said to be so absorbed in the experience that they missed their train home, a testament to the tour’s immersive atmosphere.

Karen and Carlos prepare to embark on the haunting tour

Hosted by Sherborne Wharf, the Ghost Tour invites guests on a chilling night-time voyage through Birmingham’s canal network, complete with live action and commentary on ghostly legends and real-life mysteries.

Designed to revive interest in Birmingham’s canal heritage while adding a thrilling seasonal twist, the haunted experience will continue to depart regularly from the ICC throughout November.

Speaking on Saturday night’s episode, Karen described Birmingham as a “real special place.” Scoring an impressive 38 out of 40, she and Carlos wowed the judges with their routine. Even Strictly’s toughest critic, Craig Revel Horwood, praised the performance as “clean” and “confident,” whilst Anton Du Beke described it as “extraordinarily good.”

The visit has delighted local fans and added a distinctly Brummie twist to this year’s Strictly Halloween special, with Sherborne Wharf playing a starring role in the spooky spectacle.